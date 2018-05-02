FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 7:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi finmin says on track to cut budget deficit to 7 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, May 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is on track on to cut its budget deficit to 7 percent of its gross domestic product this year, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a conference in Riyadh, he also said the first quarter fiscal results show significant progress in growing non-oil revenues and raising spending efficiency in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has projected a budget deficit of 195 billion riyals ($52 billion) in 2018, or 7.3 percent of GDP, down from 230 billion riyals last year. It plans to balance the budget by 2023. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia and Marwa Rashad; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous)

