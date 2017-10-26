Saudi to increase liquidity in domestic debt market for government bonds - DMO head

RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s debt management office (DMO) will increase liquidity in the domestic secondary debt market for government bonds, the head of the office said on Thursday.

The DMO plans to introduce an auction system for government bonds and for taps of existing issues, said Fahad Al-Saif during an investment conference in Riyadh.

The government is building a fixed-rate yield curve, and will extend the curve as much as possible, said Al-Saif.

The DMO is coordinating with other domestic debt issuers to avoid crowding of bond supply in the domestic market, he added. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia and Hadeel Al Sayegh, writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Kim Coghill)