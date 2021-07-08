Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
IMF sees Saudi growth at 2.4% this year with non-oil sector leading rebound

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 8 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday Saudi Arabia’s economy is recovering well from the COVID-19 pandemic and the fund expected the non-oil economy to grow by 4.3% this year, with overall GDP growth seen at 2.4%.

Real oil GDP is expected to shrink by 0.4%, the IMF said in a statement, as production is assumed to stay in line with an agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and allies, known as OPEC+. (Reporting by Yousef Saba and Davide Barbuscia Editing by Chris Reese)

