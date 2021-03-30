Saudi Finance Minister says 24 local private sector firms to invest in new programme

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan gestures as he speaks during a news conference to announce the country's 2021 budget, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Tuesday that 24 local private sector companies plan to invest 2 trillion riyals ($533.29 billion) from now to 2025 and another 3 trln riyals by 2030 to help boost the economic diversification plan.

“We should be concluding agreements with these companies before the end of the year,” Jadaan told Reuters in an interview.

He also said Saudi Arabia’s economy in 2021 may grow at a pace that is a “little higher” than earlier projected, while the budget deficit could shrink further as oil prices rebound.

Saudi Arabia in its budget projected that its economy will grow by 3.2% in 2021, recovering from the projected 3.7% contraction last year when the kingdom’s economy was hit by the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil prices.