REFILE-Saudi crown prince says kingdom offers $6 trln investment opportunities over next decade - state news agency

(Corrects day to Wednesday from Tuesday in first paragraph)

CAIRO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the kingdom offers investment opportunities worth $6 trillion over the next decade, with new projects representing half of this value, the state news agency reported citing his speech at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

The kingdom’s sovereign investment fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) will finance 85% of these opportunities along with the Saudi private sector, while the remaining financing will come from capital investments from investors in the Gulf and globally, he added. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Marwa Rashad; Editing by Chris Reese and Grant McCool)