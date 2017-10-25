FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's JD.com targets Mid-East entry, Saudi government partnership -exec
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
China Party Congress 2017
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 25, 2017 / 4:58 AM / in 3 hours

China's JD.com targets Mid-East entry, Saudi government partnership -exec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - JD.com Inc is keen to partner with the Saudi government, a senior executive told Reuters, as China’s second-biggest e-commerce firm plans to enter the Middle East.

“We want to have a partnership with the Saudi government,” Winston Cheng, president of the firm’s international business, said in an interview on the sidelines of an investment conference. “Saudi’s Vision 2030 is an incredible opportunity.”

Vision 2030 is Saudi Arabia’s economic reform plan aimed at boosting private-sector growth and developing non-oil industries.

JD.com’s comments came as Saudi Arabia’s main sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, organises a major business conference in Riyadh with technology singled out as a core area of investment.

In a sign of growing tech interest in the region, U.S. e-commerce firm Amazon.com bought Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com earlier this year in a deal described by Goldman Sachs as the biggest technology merger-and-acquisition deal in the Arab world.

Chinese e-commerce peer Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s cloud-computing subsidiary Aliyun has also established a joint venture with Dubai’s state-owned Meraas Group.

“This (region) is the next new frontier,” said JD.com’s Cheng. “We’ll see how this conference turns out in terms of a partnership (with the Saudi Government) but we’re looking to move very fast.” (Reporting by Nawied Jabarkhyl; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.