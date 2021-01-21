Saudi Arabia delays Q3 jobs data, needs thorough analysis during COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Foreign workers sit on the street after losing their jobs, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has delayed the publication of jobs data for the third quarter, saying it needs more time to carry out a thorough analysis of the figures during the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Authority for Statistics said on its website.

The authority attributed the delay to the need to ensure the data collected from 33,000 households within the COVID restrictions period meets its standard.

In December, the authority had delayed the Q3 data as well.

“The review of the data and their validity is extended in order to carry out a thorough analysis of the data,” it said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia’s economy shrank 4.2% in the third quarter from a year earlier, government data showed in November, a smaller contraction than the second quarter when the economy was reeling from coronavirus-linked lockdowns.