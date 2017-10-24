Saudi PIF targets 3 to 9 pct returns across portfolios long term-MD

RIYADH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the country’s main sovereign wealth fund, targets annual returns ranging between 3 and 9 percent across its various portfolios in the long term, its managing director said on Tuesday.

Yasir al-Rumayyan, speaking at a major investment conference in Riyadh, added that some outlying assets could reach annual returns in the low teens.

PIF is benchmarking itself against a range of other funds, he added. (Reporting by Reuters team, Editing by William MacleaN)