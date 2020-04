DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - The head of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund Yassir al-Rumayyan said there will be a lot of potential for investment opportunities once the coronavirus crisis passes.

Rumayyan said the Public Investment Fund (PIF) was looking into investment opportunities in areas such as aviation, oil and gas and entertainment.

He was speaking at an online investment forum on Thursday. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, writing by Davide Barbuscia;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)