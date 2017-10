DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has around $230 billion worth of assets under management, its managing director told Bloomberg Television in an interview aired on Tuesday.

PIF MD Yasir al-Rumayyan also said the country’s top sovereign wealth fund was targeting returns of between 4 percent and 12 percent by 2025-2030. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by David Evans)