Saudi non-oil private sector continues solid growth in January -PMI

FILE PHOTO: A car drives past a construction site of Riyadh Metro and the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 12, 2017. Picture taken November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector grew strongly in January, its fifth straight month of expansion, as output soared and firms were hopeful of a substantial economic recovery, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose slightly to 57.1 in January from 57.0 in December. The 50.0 mark separates growth from contraction.

The January and December readings were the highest since November 2019 and above the series average of 56.9, according to a Reuters calculation based on the PMI data.

“The country has been helped by low case numbers, while other parts of the world have suffered a spike in infections that risks derailing the upturn in the global economy,” said David Owen, economist at survey compiler IHS Markit.

The headline index’s rise was supported by the sharpest growth in business activity in 15 months - output rose to 61.2 in January from 59.0 in December.

“While client demand has soared in recent months, this has not fed through into rising employment numbers as January data signalled a slight reduction in workforces. Firms indicated that excess capacity was sufficient to deal with incoming work and reduce backlogs as well.”

Employment contracted for the tenth time in 11 months. Last year, it expanded in only two months and was flat in one. In 2019, employment expanded in all but one month.

New orders expanded at the second-quickest pace in over a year, just below December’s pace and new export orders grew at the fastest pace since February 2017.

“Businesses meanwhile hope that the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines will bring further growth in 2021 and improve output to pre-COVID levels. Around six times as many firms expect a rise in output over the next 12 months as those that forecast a decline,” Owen said.