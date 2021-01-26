Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia to allow payment of work permit-related residencies on quarterly basis - SPA

By Reuters Staff

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said it will allow payment for the issuance and renewals of work permit-related residencies to be made on a quarterly basis instead of an annual lump sum basis, SPA reported on Tuesday, citing a cabinet meeting decision.

The decision excepts domestic workers and similar jobs.

The government, under a job creation drive, had imposed fees on expatriate workers to encourage hiring of citizens. Companies have said the fees significantly increase operating costs.

