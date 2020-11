FILE PHOTO: Saudi women push the shopping cart outside a supermarket during shopping before the expected increase of VAT to 15%, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s acting information minister on Thursday said the kingdom would review its VAT increase after the novel coronavirus pandemic ends.

The decision to triple VAT earlier this year was a “painful” one, Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi told reporters in a news conference.