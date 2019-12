RIYADH, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Unemployment among Saudi Arabian citizens fell slightly to 12% in the third quarter of 2019, figures released on Sunday showed.

The rate fell from 12.3% recorded in the second quarter and from a record high of 12.9% in 2018. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, writing by NAfisa al Taher and Marwa Rashad; editing by John Stonestreet)