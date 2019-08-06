Potential rise in Saudi bank rates to have limited impact on growth - c.bank

DUBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s central bank said on Tuesday that any potential rise in Saudi interbank rates in 2019 would have a limited impact on growth.

“Any additional increase in SAIBOR (Saudi interbank offered rates) in 2019 will have limited impact on local growth , due to limited debt levels at most listed firms,” it said in a report.

Saudi Arabia is well positioned to face uncertainty in the global economy, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority also said, due to an increase in foreign reserves and low public debt level. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad, writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Angus MacSwan)