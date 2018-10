CAIRO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia ordered the restoration of annual allowances to all state employees starting from the new year, Okaz newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The government linked Okaz said the orders came upon “high instructions”. Another online Saudi media outlet, Sabq, said the decree came from King Salman bin Abdulaziz. Saudi officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Alison Williams)