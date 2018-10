DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia ordered the resumption of annual bonus payments to all state employees from the start of 2019, Civil Service Minister Sulaiman Al-Hamdan told Al Arabiya TV on Monday.

Riyadh, squeezed by low oil prices, removed the perk - equivalent to a month’s salary - in September 2016. It restored the payment to some civil servants in April 2017. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by John Stonestreet)