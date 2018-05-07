Saudi Arabia's Q1 budget deficit at 34.3 bln riyals -fin ministry

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s budget deficit in the first quarter of 2018 stood at 34.3 billion Saudi riyals ($9.15 billion), at around 18 percent of the total forecast budget deficit for this year, the finance ministry said on Monday.

Total revenues in the first quarter reached 166.3 billion riyals, up 15 percent from the same period last year, the ministry said in a statement posted on its Website.

It said oil revenues stood at 113.9 billion riyals while non-oil revenues stood at 52.3 billion riyals, up 2 percent and 63 percent respectively from the same quarter last year. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous)