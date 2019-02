RIYADH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman launched on Wednesday a number of development projects in the capital Riyadh with an investment cost of 82 billion riyals ($21.9 bln), state TV said.

State TV showed King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman listening to a briefing on the development projects. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Aziz El Yakoubi; Editing by Toby Chopra)