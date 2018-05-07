UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia Q1 budget gap 34.3 bln riyals -finance ministry

(adds details, background, changes dateline)

RIYADH, May 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s first quarter budget deficit stood at 34.3 billion Saudi riyals ($9.15 billion), around 18 percent of the total gap forecast for 2018, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The kingdom - which is making concerted efforts to diversify its oil-reliant economy - has projected a deficit of 195 billion riyals, or 7.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), this year, down from 230 billion last year.

It plans to balance the budget by 2023.

First quarter revenues reached 166.3 billion riyals, up 15 percent from the same period last year, the ministry said in a statement. Non-oil revenues jumped 63 percent to 52.3 billion riyals, partly due to a 5 percent value-added tax the government introduced in January. Oil revenues rose 2 percent.

Noting the strong non-oil growth, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said the first quarter figures “reflect rapid and significant progress in economic reform.”

Total spending reached 200.6 billion, up 18 percent.

Last week, Jadaan said the government was on track to cut the deficit to 7 percent of GDP this year.