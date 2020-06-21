STV leads funding for Saudi educational tech firm

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Noon Academy, an educational technology company in Saudi Arabia, has raised $13 million in a funding round led by Riyadh-based venture capital fund STV, it said.

Noon Academy will use part of the capital in the “pre-B” fundraising to open a hub in London, where its product, design and data teams will be based.

It said it had effectively doubled its user base to three million students during the global coronavirus pandemic.

​Alturki Holding and NFX Ventures also took part in the funding round, it said. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)