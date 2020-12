FILE PHOTO: A container ship crosses the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal, in El Ain El Sokhna in Suez, Egypt, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Egypt stressed on Tuesday the importance of guaranteeing maritime freedom in the Gulf, Bab al-Aandeb strait, and the Red Sea, Saudi state TV reported.

The statement came after a meeting between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, who is visiting the kingdom.