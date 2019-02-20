Saudi Electricity Co to sign $4 bln syndicated loan

DUBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - State-controlled Saudi Electricity Co said it will sign on Wednesday a 15.2-billion-riyal ($4.05 billion) Islamic syndicated loan provided by a group of local banks.

The loan has a murabaha structure, a cost-plus-profit arrangement which complies with Islamic finance standards, and will be used for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditure, the company said in a statement.

The firm, the main electricity producer in Saudi Arabia with an 81.2 percent indirect government ownership, is a frequent borrower in the domestic and international debt capital markets.

In November, it secured $2.15 billion in syndicated revolving credit facilities, which followed another $2 billion raised through sukuk, or Islamic bonds, in September.

The new financing, with a seven-year maturity, will be provided by a group of domestic banks comprising Al Rajhi Bank , National Commercial Bank, Saudi British Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Samba Financial Group and Arab National Bank, the company said.