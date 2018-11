(Corrects day of the week in paragraph 1)

CAIRO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih said on Monday the mining sector will be open to foreign investment after introducing the new mining law, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

The energy minister was quoted earlier saying that the Saudi king will inaugurate the Waad Al-Shamaal mining project on Thursday. The project will reportedly cost $22.7 billion.