Saudi bourse expects $15-$20 bln in passive fund inflows in 2019

RIYADH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange expects $15 to $20 billion in passive fund inflows this year, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

Tadawul, Saudi Arabia’s main stock exchange, will join the FTSE Russell and MSCI’s emerging market indexes later this year which has heightened the interest of foreign investors in the Saudi market.

Khalid al-Hussan, chief executive officer of Tadawul, also told Reuters that he is still committed to the listing of the stock exchange, but a planned initial public offering will not happen this year. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by Jason Neely)