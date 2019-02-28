Saudi market cross-border listing regulations expected in Q2 - Tadawul CEO

RIYADH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Regulations to allow cross-border listings on Saudi Arabia’s stock market are expected to be finalised in the second quarter of this year, the chief executive of the Saudi bourse, Tadawul, said on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority and Tadawul are working with potential investors in the Gulf countries on the new rules, Khalid al-Hussan, chief executive officer of Tadawul told a news conference.

He said there is good interest from companies in the Gulf region to cross list on the Saudi market.