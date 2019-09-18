Saudi CMA says amendment of capital market law will allow establishing other exchanges

RIYADH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The amendment to Saudi capital market law will allow for establishing of other exchanges in the country, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) Chairman Mohammed bin Abdullah Elkuwaiz said on Wednesday

“CMA plans to license other entities to provide activities of exchanges, depositories or clearing houses,” Kuwaiz said.

Tadawul is the main stock exchange in Saudi Arabia, which opened to foreign investors in 2015. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Davide Barbuscia; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Saeed Azhar)