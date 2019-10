DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The fire-stricken Haramain high-speed train network, which services the Muslim holy sites of Saudi Arabia, will resume operations within 30 days, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday, citing the transportation minister.

The service was halted on Sunday after a fire broke out in a main station, located in Red Sea port city of Jeddah, injuring at least five people. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)