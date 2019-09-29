Fire breaks out in Saudi's Haramain train station, no injury reports

DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A fire broke out in the Haramain high-speed rail station in Saudi Arabia’s coastal city of Jeddah, the country’s civil defence service said on Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, the civil defence said in a tweet.

The 6.7 billion euro ($7.3 billion), 450 km (280 mile) Haramain Railway linking the two holiest cities in Islam, Mecca and Medina, with the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, was opened in September last year. (Reporting by Tuqa Khalid; editing by Jason Neely)