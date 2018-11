DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian airline flyadeal aims to make a decision on an order for 30 passenger jets, either Airbus A320neo models or Boeing 737 MAX planes, by the end of this month, its chief executive Con Korfiatis told Reuters on Wednesday.

Flyadeal is a budget airline owned by state carrier Saudi Arabian Airlines. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Andrew Torchia)