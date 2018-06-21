FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 7:55 AM / in 2 hours

Saudi expects $40 billion foreign fund inflows after MSCI -CMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, June 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia could attract 150 billion riyals ($40 billion) worth of foreign inflows from both passive and active funds, a Saudi official said, after index provider MSCI decided to add the Saudi bourse to its emerging markets benchmark.

The MSCI move increases the attractiveness of Saudi Aramco’s planned initial public offering, Mohammed bin Abdullah Elkuwaiz, chairman of Capital Markets Authority (CMA), told a news conference.

The listing depends on the company’s readiness and valuation for the deal, but he added the Saudi bourse operator and CMA are making sure that the necessary framework is in place for the IPO, which Saudi officials have earlier said could raise $100 billion. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by Saeed Azhar, editing by Davide Barbuscia)

