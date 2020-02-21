Saudi Arabia to develop Jafurah unconventional gas field with $110 bln investment - state news agency

CAIRO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah non associated, unconventional gas field will be developed with a $110 billion investment, according to Saudi state news agency.

Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, chaired a meeting of the Saudi High Commission for Hydrocarbons where he was informed of the plans.

The field’s gas volume resources in its reservoirs is estimated at 200 trillion cubic feet of wet gas and will provide net income of $8.6 billion annually, according to the state news agency.

Jafurah is southeast of Ghawar, the world’s largest conventional oilfield. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Christina Fincher)