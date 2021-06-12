Saudi Arabia bars foreign travellers from Haj over COVID-19 - SPA

DUBAI, June 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has restricted the annual Haj pilgrimage to citizens and residents and set a maximum of 60,000 pilgrims in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the state Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Only people aged between 18 and 65 who have been vaccinated will be able to take part, the ministry that manages the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca said in a statement carried by SPA. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)