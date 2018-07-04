FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 4, 2018 / 10:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi hospital operator seeks banks for stake sale -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group (HMG), one of the largest private providers of healthcare in the Gulf Arab region, has invited banks to pitch for advisory work on a planned minority stake sale, three banking sources told Reuters.

HMG sent a request for proposals to banks during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan to pitch for the mandate, the sources said, declining to be named because of the commercial sensitivity of the matter.

HMG is looking to raise between $750 million to $1 billion, one of the sources said, adding that banks are pitching for a role.

HMG did not respond to queries for comment when contacted by Reuters by email on Wednesday.

HMG operates hospitals and clinics across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.