FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 14, 2018 / 6:59 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Saudi housing ministry targets boosting property financing by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, March 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s housing ministry aims to raise real estate financing to 502 billion riyals ($133.9 billion) by 2020 from 290 billion riyals now, the kingdom’s housing minister said on Wednesday.

“We are working to facilitate access to finance so that Saudi citizens’ chances to obtain it is fivefold what was in the past,” Majed al-Hogail said at a housing conference.

The Saudi government wants to increase activity in the real estate market as it moves to revitalise the economy and is taking steps to reform the sector as part of its 2030 strategic plan.

$1 = 3.7503 riyals Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Tom Arnold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.