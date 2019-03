RIYADH, March 6 (Reuters) - Saudi home ownership is growing between 6 and 7 percent annually, housing minister Majed al-Hogail said on Wednesday.

He said he hopes to raise home ownership to 15,000 new households per month by 2020, from a little over 10,000 per month now. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir, Editing by Andrew Heavens)