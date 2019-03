RIYADH, March 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s housing minister Majed al-Hogail, said on Wednesday he expects invesment in the housing sector to reach 60 billion Saudi riyals ($16.00 billion)in 2019.

The private sector is now financing 100 percent of housing market needs, up from 35 percent previously, the minister also said in a speech at a conference. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting By Marwa Rashad Writing By Maha El Dahan Editing by Shri Navaratnam)