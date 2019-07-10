Saudi Arabia and Hyundai agree to manufacture marine engines and pumps

DUBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Co (Dussur) has signed a joint venture with Saudi Aramco and Hyundai Heavy Industries to manufacture engines and marine pumps for marine and electric power plants, it said in a statement on its website.

The venture will be located in the kingdom’s Eastern Province at Ras Alkhair, and the marine engine manufacturing facility will be the first in the Middle East and North Africa region, the statement said. (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Saeed Azhar)