Repeat-Saudi seeks to attract $427 bln with industrial programme

RIYADH, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia aims to attract investment worth 1.6 trillion riyals ($427 billion) through a national industrial development and logistics programme, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday.

He said Saudi Arabia would announce projects in the programme worth 70 billion riyals on Monday. He added that the programme aimed to boost industry, mining, energy and logistics.