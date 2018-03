DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate fell back marginally in February after jumping in January, when the government introduced a 5 percent value-added tax and hiked domestic gasoline prices, official data showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 2.9 percent from a year earlier last month after climbing 3.0 percent in January. Compared to the previous month, prices increased 0.1 percent in February. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)