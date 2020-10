FILE PHOTO: A Saudi woman wearing a face mask, shops at a supermarket following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate fell back in September after jumping following the tripling of value-added-tax, central bank data showed, SAMA said on Friday.

Inflation was 5.7% in September versus 6.2% in August and 6.1% in July, when the VAT hike came into effect.