FILE PHOTO: An image of a spark plug and the company logo are seen on a building at a factory of German car supplier Bosch in Bamberg, Germany, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German auto supplier Robert Bosch has signed a memorandum of understanding to explore potential business in Saudi Arabia, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Bosch was responding to a query from Reuters following news on Monday that Saudi Arabia would cease contracting with companies and commercial institutions whose regional headquarters were not located in the Kingdom.