Saudi Arabia's economy to grow at least 2 pct in 2019 - c. bank governor

RIYADH, April 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s central bank expects economic growth to be “no less than 2 percent” in 2019, its governor said on Wednesday.

He added credit growth has accelerated in the first quarter at its fastest pace in more than two years in a sign of economic recovery. “Overall the credit extension increased by more than 3 percent now, the thing that we didn’t see in the last two years,” Ahmed al-Kholifey told Reuters in an interview.

“I would assume that it (GDP growth) will be no less than 2 percent.” (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Stephen Kalin, editing by Davide Barbuscia)

