Saudi Arabia considers relaxing ownership limits for foreign strategic investors

RIYADH, April 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) is considering relaxing a 49 percent limit for foreign strategic investors in Saudi stocks due to increased demand, its chairman said on Thursday.

Foreigners currently own 5 percent of Saudi equities but that could nearly double by the end of 2020, Mohammed El Kuwaiz said in an interview on the sidelines of a financial conference in Riyadh.

“There is a 49 percent aggregate ownership restriction on all foreign investors. Those are the ownership restrictions that we are looking to relax under the strategic investor framework because we found most strategic investors are maybe looking to build more sizeable stakes,” Kuwaiz said. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Nael Shyoukhi, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Gareth Jones)