Bonds News
October 29, 2019 / 12:04 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia signs $15 bln in agreements at annual investment forum - statement

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has signed 23 agreements worth $15 billion dollars at its annual investment forum, Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Future Investment Initiative conference, which is now in its third year, aims to attract foreign investment into the kingdom.

Agreements include a $120 million investment deal between SAGIA and BRF Brazil Foods and a $700 million investment deal between SAGIA and Modular Middle East, both aimed at developing operations within Saudi Arabia, the statement said. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below