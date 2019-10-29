Saudi Arabia signs $15 bln in agreements at annual investment forum - statement

RIYADH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has signed 23 agreements worth $15 billion dollars at its annual investment forum, Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Future Investment Initiative conference, which is now in its third year, aims to attract foreign investment into the kingdom.

Agreements include a $120 million investment deal between SAGIA and BRF Brazil Foods and a $700 million investment deal between SAGIA and Modular Middle East, both aimed at developing operations within Saudi Arabia, the statement said. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Jon Boyle)