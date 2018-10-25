FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 6:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia aims for balanced budget over time -finance minister

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia aims to achieve a balanced budget over time, including occasional surpluses or deficits depending on economic conditions, its finance minister said on Thursday.

“Deficit is okay when it is controlled and surplus is okay if we are at a good time, particularly in a country depending on a commodity that is subject to volatility,” Mohammed al-Jadaan told an investment conference in Riyadh. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia and Marwa Rashad Writing by Davide Barbuscia Editing by David Goodman)

