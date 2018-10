RIYADH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s non-oil revenue in the third quarter of this year rose to 211 billion riyals ($56.25 billion), a 48 percent increase year on year, its finance minister said on Thursday.

Third-quarter spending went up by 25 percent, Mohammed al-Jadaan told an investment conference in Riyadh. ($1 = 3.7509 riyals) (Reporting by Andrew Torchia and Marwa Rashad Writing by Davide Barbuscia Editing by David Goodman)