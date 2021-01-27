Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

Saudi Finance Minister expects domestic debt market to grow further

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan gestures as he speaks during a news conference to announce the country's 2021 budget, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Wednesday he expects Saudi Arabia’s domestic debt markets to become more liquid after a large expansion last year.

“We have reformed the capital markets both on the equity side and the debt side, and the debt markets liquidity has grown by about 200% during 2020, and we’re likely to see even more growth in that area because the market has a depth (and) investors are looking for safe yields and this market provides that,” he said.

Jadaan was speaking at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up