Saudi Finance Minister expects domestic debt market to grow further

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan gestures as he speaks during a news conference to announce the country's 2021 budget, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Wednesday he expects Saudi Arabia’s domestic debt markets to become more liquid after a large expansion last year.

“We have reformed the capital markets both on the equity side and the debt side, and the debt markets liquidity has grown by about 200% during 2020, and we’re likely to see even more growth in that area because the market has a depth (and) investors are looking for safe yields and this market provides that,” he said.

Jadaan was speaking at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh.