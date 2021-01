FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabian Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih, wears a mask as he attends a virtual meeting of B20 at the Saudi Business Group summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment into Saudi Arabia in 2020 increased from the previous year, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday, without disclosing figures.

He was speaking at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh.