October 23, 2018 / 9:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Killing of Khashoggi cannot be justified -Saudi official

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Nobody can justify the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said at an investment conference in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Khashoggi, who was living in the United States, disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 to get documents for his forthcoming marriage.

After two weeks denying any involvement in his disappearance, Riyadh on Saturday said Khashoggi died during a fight in the consulate. (Reporting By Rania El Gamal and Marwa Rashad; Writing by Tom Arnold)

