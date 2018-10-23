Killing of Khashoggi cannot be justified -Saudi official

RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Nobody can justify the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said at an investment conference in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Khashoggi, who was living in the United States, disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 to get documents for his forthcoming marriage.

After two weeks denying any involvement in his disappearance, Riyadh on Saturday said Khashoggi died during a fight in the consulate. (Reporting By Rania El Gamal and Marwa Rashad; Writing by Tom Arnold)